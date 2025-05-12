MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 65-year-old man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police Department, Angel Manuel Robles was last seen along the 5400 block of West Atlantic Boulevard, at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Robles stands 5 feet, 11 inches tlal, weighs around 230 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Investigators said he was possibly driving a gray Toyota Camry with the Florida tag HRBG43.

Detectives said Robles meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

