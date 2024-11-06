PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 65-year-old man who was last seen a week ago in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Leon Dunne was last seen at 1030 South State Road 7 on Oct. 30 at around 9 a.m.

Police said that he was last seen leaving voluntarily on foot from the Substance Abuse Treatment Center.

He is described as standing at 6 feet, weighing 135 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans,a blue long sleeve shirt, a multi-colored vest, black sneakers and a white ball cap.

According to police, he is considered “endangered due to a possible altered mental status, and lack of

prescribed medications.”

A missing persons report was filed on Oct. 31.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

