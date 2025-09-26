OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in their search for a woman who has been missing from Oakland Park for more than a week.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 64-year-old Marilyn Regidor was last seen near Northeast 50th Court and 13th Avenue, at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Regidor stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 220 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes and freckles around her neck.

She was wearing a blue hoodie with brown shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Regidor’s family told detectives she has a mental health condition.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number, 954-764- HELP (4357).

