OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 63-year-old woman who was reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Maryse Simon was last seen along the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, at around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Simon stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink leggings, pink shoes and a blue bonnet.

Simon’s family told detectives that she has dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

