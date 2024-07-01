POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old man who has been reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Victor Alvarado was last seen near the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue at around 10 a.m. on June 26.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 130 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Alvarado’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

