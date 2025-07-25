POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who has been missing from Pompano Beach for nearly two weeks.

According to investigators, 62-year-old Michael Timmons was last seen near West Copans Road and Federal Highway on the night of July 13.

Timmons stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Officials urge anyone with information on Timmons’ whereabouts to call Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-4357.

