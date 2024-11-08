POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 62-year-old man who has been reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, George West Brown was last seen in the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue at around 3:45 p.m., Sunday.

Detectives said he is 140 pounds and has gray/black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

BSO said that he has one leg and uses a wheelchair. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says “Bop Bob” and a tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

