PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 60-year-old woman who was last seen near Port Everglades.

According to BSO, Sandra Cooper was last seen in the area of 4200 McIntosh Road at around 12:15 a.m., Wednesday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 350 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

BSO said that, according to her family, she has several medical issues.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

