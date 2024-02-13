POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 58-year-old man who has been reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Tony Lee Taylor was last seen at around 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 14, in the 1600 block of Northwest Second Terrace.

Taylor is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches, and weighs about 180 pounds. Taylor is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants and slippers. According to detectives, he has a tattoo of a champagne glass on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

