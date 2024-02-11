WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Weston.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 55-year-old Mario Bonilla was last seen in the area of the 16600 block of Hemingway Drive, at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

Bonilla stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Detectives said he was also last seen driving a red 2003 Nissan Altima with the Florida tag 687MKQ.

Investigators said they have reason to believe Bonilla may be endangered.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.