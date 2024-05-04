DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 55-year-old Michael Metzler was last seen along the 400 block of East Sheridan Street, at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Metzler stands about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 240 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He has a tribal style tattoo on his right arm and a tattoo of Darth Vader on his back.

Metzler’s family told detectives he experiences depression and anxiety.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP (4357).

