LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 55-year-old man who was last seen in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Daryl McLeary was last seen near the 3700 block of Northwest 26th Street at around 7:15 a.m., Monday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing 180 pounds and has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

