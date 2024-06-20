FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 55-year-old man who was last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to BSO, Jean Claude Beauvil was last seen at the airport at around 3:35 p.m. on June 11.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 6 inches and weighing around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

BSO said that according to his family, he only speaks Creole.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

