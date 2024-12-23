LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 54-year-old woman who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Jacqueline Ewen-Blake was last seen near the 3700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Ewen-Blake stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans worn inside out and one Adidas shoe at the time of her disappearance..

Ewen-Blake’s family told detectives that she suffers from dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

