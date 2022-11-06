HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a Hollywood man who has been missing for a week.

In a Facebook post, Hollywood Police said 54-year-old Ronnie Smith has been missing since last Saturday, Oct. 29.

Investigators said he was last seen along the 1900 block of Taft Street.

Police did not provide a physical description or specify what Smith was last seen wearing, but they included a picture in their post.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

