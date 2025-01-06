MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, 53-year-old Kimberly Christenson was last seen leaving a home along the 2900 block of Northwest 68th Terrace, at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Christenson stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings and black sneakers.

Detectives said she meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on Christenson’s whereabouts to contact Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

