LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 52-year-old woman who has been missing from Lauderdale Lakes since April.

According to BSO, Dawn Calvin was last seen in the 2700 block of Somerset Drive at around 8 a.m. on April 4.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 4 inches, weighing around 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

BSO said that according to her family, she has bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information on Calvin’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

