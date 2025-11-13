MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

According to detectives, 51-year-old Carold Boyd was last seen near the 500 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Boyd stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has a tattoo of a three-leaf clover on her left wrist.

According to her family, Boyd experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Boyd’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

