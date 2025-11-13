MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

According to detectives, 51-year-old Carold Boyd was last seen near the 500 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Boyd stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has a tattoo of a three-leaf clover on her left wrist.

According to her family, Boyd experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Boyd’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox