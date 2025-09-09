HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 5-year-old girl who went missing.

Detectives said Gianna Rodriguez was last seen in the area of 2900 Polk Street on Monday.

She stands 4 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.

She was last seen wearing dark shorts, a white and gray striped shirt and white Crocs.

According to police, she meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Officials urge anyone with any information on her whereabouts to please contact Hollywood Police at 954-764-HELP (4357) or call 911 immediately.

