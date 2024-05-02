HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a woman who was reported missing from Hollywood may be in danger.

According to Hollywood Police, 49-year old Letisha Ramsey left her home near South 25th Avenue and Fletcher Court on Wednesday afternoon and hasn’t come back.

Ramsey stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She may be wearing a black shirt with slides, a blue scarf and jeans.

Detectives said she suffers from schizophrenia.

Officials urge anyone with information on Ramsey’s whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-967-4636.

