LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Andnesio Howard was last seen around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 5000 block of Northwest 41st Street.

He is described as standing at 6 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

BSO said that according to his family, he suffers from a prior brain injury that causes seizures.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

