DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 48-year-old Robert Vogel was last seen near 900 South Ocean Way, at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Vogel stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 230 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a small scar on his upper lip. Detectives did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.