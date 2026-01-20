MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Yannique Chauntee Clarke was last seen leaving her home to go for a walk, along the 6100 block Southgate Boulevard, at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Clarke stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has long dark black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a checkered jacket, black pants and shoes of an unknown color.

Detectives said Clarke meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

