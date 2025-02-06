MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 46-year-old man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Philippe Fabre was last seen leaving his home in the 6000 block of Northwest Ninth Court at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing 169 pounds and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, green and blue plaid pants, grey sneakers and a white backpack.

According to police, he meets the criteria for a “missing endangered adult.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

