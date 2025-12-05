MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking the public for help finding a man who went missing while he was taking his dog for a walk in Miramar.

Miramar Police say Marvin Durham, 45, was last seen walking his dog near the 7200 block of Pembroke Road at approximately 8:30 a.m., Thursday.

It’s unknown what he was last wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Durham’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000, or Detective Alexander Sanchez at 954-602-4252 / asanchez@miramarpd.org.

