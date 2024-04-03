POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 45-year-old man who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Ahmed Gilbert was last seen in the area of 2500 NE Third Avenue at around 10 a.m., Monday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Authorities said that according to Gilbert’s family, he is autistic and experiences mental illnesses that require medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP(4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.