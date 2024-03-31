PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 44-year-old Claudia Ramirez made concerning statements before leaving her home near Southwest 97th Avenue and 15th Street.

Police did not provide a physical description but did issue a picture of Ramirez.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, jean shorts, and pink and white sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on Ramirez’s whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

