MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, 44-year-old Daniel Pacheco was last seen in the rear of the Caring Village of Margate, located at 6810 SW 7th St., at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Pacheco stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has thin black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black jeans and red sneakers.

Detectives said Pacheco meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

