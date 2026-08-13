FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help locating a missing man from Fort Lauderdale.

According to detectives, 44-year-old Deshawn Frazier was last seen on June 30 near 1600 S Andrews Avenue.

Frazier stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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