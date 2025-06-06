MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for an endangered adult reported missing from Margate.

According to officials, 44-year-old Kumar Iall was last seen leaving his mother’s Margate address, 5940 South Sable Circle, at around 3:45 a.m., Friday.

He stands at five feet and eight inches and is described as an Indian male.

He is said to tend to wear khaki pants or shorts, a t-shirt, and white sneakers.

Officials say Kumar meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

