LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 43-year-old Marceline Michel was last seen near the 2600 block of Northwest 39th Way, at around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

Michel stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, multicolored pants and yellow sandals.

Michel’s family told detectives she is hard of hearing and speaks Creole.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number, 954-764- HELP (4357).

