POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Detectives say 43-year-old Bayron Procel was last seen near the 200 block of Northwest 12th Street at around 6:30 a.m., Nov. 1.

Procel stands at 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs around 200 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Procel’s whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox