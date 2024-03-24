POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Sherwyn Syder was last seen near the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue, at around noon on Sunday.

Syder stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm.

His family told detectives that he has health conditions that require medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on Syder’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.