LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old man who has been reported missing from Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, Trevor Rodney was last seen in the area of 7400 West Commercial Blvd walking west towards North University Drive at around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a black T-shirt and multi-colored board shorts. Rodney is described as standing about 5 feet, 7 inches, weighing around 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said that Rodney is considered a “missing endangered person.”

Anyone with information regarding Rodney’s whereabouts is asked to call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.