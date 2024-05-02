OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 40-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to BSO, Marya Elbert was last seen near the 5700 block of North Dixie Highway on April 17.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, weighing 140 pounds and has black hair and green eyes. Elbert has a birthmark between her lip and nose on the right side of her face. Her nose is pierced on the left side.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts and an unknown color t-shirt.

BSO said that according to her family, Elbert experiences mental illness and has health conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on Elbert’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

