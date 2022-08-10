LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 40-year-old man missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

Seth J. Becker was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Henderson Behavioral Health facility located at 4720 N. State Road 7, in Lauderdale Lakes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. Becker stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to employees at the facility, he is autistic and experiences mental illness.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Seth Becker? He was last seen 9 a.m. on 8/9/22, at 4720 N. SR 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants. He is autistic and experiences mental illness. Anyone with info call 954-321-4719. https://t.co/LekL0A7A4w pic.twitter.com/rzwmBKfQwj — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 10, 2022

Anyone with information on Becker’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Sgt. Phillip Reynolds at 954-321-4719 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

