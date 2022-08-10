LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 40-year-old man missing from Lauderdale Lakes.
Seth J. Becker was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Henderson Behavioral Health facility located at 4720 N. State Road 7, in Lauderdale Lakes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. Becker stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
According to employees at the facility, he is autistic and experiences mental illness.
Anyone with information on Becker’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Sgt. Phillip Reynolds at 954-321-4719 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).
