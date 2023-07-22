POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit Jasmine Mayfield was last seen near the 3200 block of Northwest Fourth Street, at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mayfield stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her wrist.

Investigators said Florida Highway Patrol on Friday found Mayfield’s 2015 Dodge Dart, with the Florida tag GTLK51, abandoned near State Road 826 and Northwest 122nd Avenue in Hialeah.

Detectives said her personal items were found inside the vehicle, adding that the car appears to have been at the same location since Wednesday afternoon.

Officials urge anyone with information on Mayfield’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.