CENTRAL BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 38-year-old woman reported missing from unincorporated Central Broward.

Detectives said Patricia Ritter was last seen around noon on Aug. 18 near the 1200 block of Northwest 29th Terrace.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Ritter was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants, according to investigators.

Her family told deputies that she lives with a mental health condition.

Anyone with information on Ritter’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or call the BSO non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357).

