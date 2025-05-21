MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 38-year-old man who was reported missing from a hospital in Margate.

According to Margate Police, Anthony Sauleda was last seen at HCA Florida Northwest Hospital at around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sauleda stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and his hair in a buzzcut haircut.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with colorful flowers on the front, black shorts, a black hat with yellow in the front and black sneakers.

Detectives said Sauleda meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with informations on his whereabouts to contact Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

