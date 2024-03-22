PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 38-year-old man who has been reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Alexis “Lex” Williams left his home at around midnight on Friday after “making concerning statements about self harm.”

Williams is described as standing at 6 feet 2 inches, weighs around 210 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

Police said that he left in his 2019 gray Chrysler Pacifica with the Florida tag number 79DIUT.

If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts call 954-431-2200 or 954-743-1809.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.