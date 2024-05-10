DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 38-year-old man who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to BSO, Nick Rosemond Vincent was last seen near the 400 block of Lock Road at around 10:30 a.m., Monday.

He is described as standing at 6 feet tall, weighing around 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

BSO said that according to his family, he was last seen driving a black 2013 Nissan Rogue bearing Florida Tag JWMC52.

Anyone with information on Vincent’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

