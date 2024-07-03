DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who reported missing from Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 37-year-old Marla Aurellia Drew was last seen near the 800 block of east Dania Beach Boulevard, at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Drew stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Detectives did not specify what she was last seen wearing.

Drew’s family told investigators that she experiences mental illness.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.