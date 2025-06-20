FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 37-year-old man who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale.

According to BSO, Christopher Hathway was last seen at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, near the 300 block of West State Road 84.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing 180 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. He also has multiple tattoos. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

BSO said that according to his family, he lives with a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

