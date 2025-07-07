DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for a 36-year-old woman reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

36-year-old Maryory Gonzalez was last seen near the 300 block of Freedom Court just after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

She is approximately five feet and two inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has full sleeve tattoos on both arms, as well as a tattoo on her left leg, near her ankle, and another on her torso.

According to detectives, she was last seen wearing a floral-patterned nightgown and was driving a brown 2019 Kia Sorento.

Her family says Gonzalez experiences mental illness and takes medication.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on her whereabouts, please contact BSO detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

