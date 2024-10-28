HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Hallandale Beach.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, 36-year-old Chaim Haberfeld was last seen near the 900 block of Northeast Second Street Mr. Haberfeld, at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Hallandale Beach.

Investigators said Haberfeld stands 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs around 145 pounds, has a slender buid and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and gray pants at the time of his disappearance.

Known for his trusting nature, Haberfeld may be especially vulnerable to manipulation, detectives said, adding they’re concerned that he may be targeted by criminals.

Police said the last known vehicle associated with Haberfeld is a red 2025 Lexus NX250 with the Florida license plate BQ35RK.

Investigators said license plate readers detectived the SUV in Miami-Dade County.

Officials urge anyone with information Haberfeld’s whereabouts to contact Hallandale Beach Police Detective Grieco at 954-457-1432 or via email at cgrieco@cohb.org.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.