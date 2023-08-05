PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 35-year-old Johana Sanchez was last seen along the 1300 block of Northwest 192nd Lane, Wednesday.

Investigators said Sanchez called her mother at around 8:30 p.m. saying she was on her way home, but she never arrived.

Police have not provided a physical description or specified what she was last seen wearing, but they did post a flyer with her picture.

Officials urge anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Detective P. King at 954-743-1809 or 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.