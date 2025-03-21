LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO detectives, 35-year-old Sakura Dorvil was last seen at around 4:00 a.m. on March 11 near the 2700 block of Northwest 39th Terrace.

Dorvil stands at around five feet and eight inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on her whereabouts, please contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

