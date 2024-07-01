PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old woman who was last seen in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Christal Agosto was last seen at 260 SW 97th Avenue on Thursday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 2 inches and weighing 150 pounds.

According to detectives, she is believed to be at risk of harming herself and her phone is turned off.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Priscilla King at 954-743-1809.

