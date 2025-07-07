TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to BSO, Alyvia Korte was last seen near the 8000 block of Northwest 96th Terrace at around 1:30 a.m., Monday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 7 inches, weighing 130 pounds and having blonde hair and blue eyes. She has lower and upper right arm tattoos. Detectives say she was driving a gray 2013 Infiniti M30 with Florida tag RQEX65.

BSO said that according to her family, she experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Kristina Luna at 954-321-4356 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

