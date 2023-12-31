POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Christine Cordero was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of West Golf Boulevard, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Cordero stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Detectives did not provide details about what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Cordero’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.